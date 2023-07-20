KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 16

Statewide News – 07/20/23

4,000 Student Loan Borrowers Receiving Relief in Utah

About 4,000 Utah students will have their student loans forgiven in the near future.

The Biden Administration said that their plan to have more than 800,000 student loans forgiven across the U.S. is finally going into effect.

The qualifications for the relief plan are based on borrowers whose debt payments were based on their income and ability to pay.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/20/23

Motorcycle Crash Leads to Injuries and Closure of Red Cliffs Street

A crash involving a motorcycle and a red Honda Fit led to an arrest, a street shutdown, and injuries in part due to lack of a helmet.

The accident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on July 19 at an intersection of 2450 East Red Cliffs Drive.

The driver of the Honda Fit didn’t see the motorcycle while making a left-hand turn which was followed by the driver of the motorcycle crashing into the front passenger door of the Honda Fit. The driver of the motorcycle was then dragged before coming to an abrupt stop.

The driver of the Honda Fit, a 66-year-old woman, was then arrested on a suspected DUI and failure to yield. You can find more details in our full article on the subject.

St. George Residents Save Woman Pinned Under Vehicle

A group of St. George men managed to rescue a 21-year-old woman on July 19 who was pinned underneath a car.

The accident in question involved the driver of the car not seeing the woman who was riding an electric scooter on a sidewalk on 1200 South 1400 West. As the driver came out of a parking lot, they ended up running over the woman, pinning them underneath the vehicle.

Four men quickly jumped into action, lifting the car just enough to get the woman out from underneath the car. The woman suffered injuries but is reportedly doing well.

Missing Teen Found in Zion National Park

Search and Rescue managed to locate and extract a teenage girl who went missing on the evening of July 18 in Zion National Park.

The teen was found the following morning near Orderville Canyon, and while she was cold, she was otherwise healthy.

Current Overdoses in Washington County Lower Than 2022

Fentanyl is currently running rampant in the Southern Utah drug dealing scene, but it’s not all bad news.

Washington County’s count of overdose cases for 2023 is currently lower compared to last year. While 2022 had 1,313 overdoses at the end of 2022, the current count of overdoses in 2023 for Washington County is set at 332.

While that can change at a moment's notice, Sgt. Johhny Heppler of the St. George Police Department said it’s better than where Washington County was at in July 2022.

Other

Fun Fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton originally took theater, band, and choir classes in high school during his sophomore year. He was then called to the office and was told, “you can’t take all of those at the same time, you need more general credits.”

Stockton then had to get rid of one of these classes from his schedule, and although it felt like he was disowning one of his own children, he ended up getting rid of the band class.

