KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 85

Statewide News – 11/01/23

Driver Accused of Lighting Bus with Children on Fire

Authorities from West Valley arrested a bus driver from the Granite School District on October 30 on suspicion of lighting a school bus on fire...with the children still on board.

Fortunately, the 66 students on the school bus were not injured from the flames and came out of the incident unscathed, but the police believe the incident was intentional.

Footage from a nearby surveillance camera shows the incident that occurred last year, as well as the suspect allegedly setting the bus ablaze.

The 58-year-old male suspect has a history of other arson accusations, only adding more fuel to the fire as it were.

Man Found Dead Near Jordan River

A man was found dead on Halloween in a canal next to the Jordan River in West Jordan.

The cause of death was reportedly from a bike crash, with local authorities receiving multiple eyewitness accounts of the incident.

The man’s bicycle was located near the body, but the case is still being investigated to discern the reason for the crash. The man’s identity has not been released to the public.

Utah Families Spend Big on Halloween Candy in 2023

Utah families spent a staggering amount of money on Halloween candy in 2023, largely due to a spike of price increases on candy.

According to a report from the National Retail Federation, residents of Utah, along with the rest of America, spent approximately $12 billion for Halloween this year.

That’s reportedly due to a 13% price increase for candy in 2023. Inflation was not the main cause for the price increase. Sugar prices have been rising due to a drought in Thailand and India, some of the main sources for sugar in America. The Ivory Coast is also suffering from a drought, which is one the world’s leading cocoa producers.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 11/01/23

Driver of Tragic Crash High on Meth

More details have come to light regarding the tragic crash in St. George on October 29 that killed two young children.

The father and driver of the vehicle carrying the two children was reportedly high on methamphetamine when he crashed into a metal power pole on Dixie Drive.

The 36-year-old father was recently arrested for a domestic abuse charge on October 19, prompting a restraining order to be issued against him, and separating him from the children’s mother.

The man apparently has an extensive criminal history in Utah and the state of Oregon, prompting serious suspicions regarding his actions that killed the children.

Police Chase Speeds Through St. George

A police chase ensued in the afternoon of Halloween, starting in Arizona and ending near St. George.

The suspect had several warrants out for their arrest, but no details have been given beyond that. Police attempted to subdue the suspect by tazing them before the person got back in their vehicle and made a break for it.

It wasn’t until officers deployed spike traps at mile post 17 when the suspect gave up and was turned to the authorities.

Debate Tonight for St. George City Council

Utah Tech University will host a debate for St. George City Council candidates tonight ahead of the November 21 election.

A public meet and greet with the candidates will start at 6:00 p.m. at the Eccles Fine Arts Center, and the main debate will start at 6:30 p.m.

All five of the city council candidates are expected to participate in the debate, including Brad Bennett, Jimmie B. Hughes, Steve Kemp, Danielle Larkin, and Paula Smith.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton is HUGE fan of animation, and he’s a particularly big fan of film makers who push the medium to new heights. The reason he brings this up is because he finally saw “Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse” and he’s absolutely obsessed with how good it was. The biggest reason for the obsession is because of the brilliant animation that has never been so beautiful.

Happy November!