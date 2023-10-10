KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 71

Statewide News – 10/10/23

Cache Valley Mall Receives Fake Bomb Threat

The Cache Valley Mall in Logan received a bomb threat on October 9, causing an evacuation of the shopping center and a police search.

If this sounds at all familiar, it’s because this exact incident happened at the Red Cliffs Mall in St. George on October 8.

The similarities don’t end there though, as both of these threats were unfounded. There were reportedly no explosives found at the Cache Valley Mall, just like the Red Cliffs Mall Incident.

Authorities believe these recent bomb threats may have been caused by a single person, which is currently being investigated.

Students Safe at BYU Jerusalem Center

All students living at Brigham Young University’s Jerusalem Center have been reported safe following the continued attacks between Israel and Hamas.

The Provo based university gave an update on its website confirming safety of the 93 people staying at the BYU center.

The students were reportedly moved to shelters when rockets were aimed toward Jerusalem, but none of them were harmed in the incident.

Governor Cox Calls for Flags at Half Staff

In solidarity of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Utah Governor Spencer Cox has ordered both American and State flags in Utah to be flown at half-staff.

This comes from a statement issued by the governor’s office on October 9, and Cox also stands with other Utah lawmakers against the actions of Hamas and stands in reverence with Israel.

The order of half-staff started this morning and will continue until sunset on October 13.

Utah Loves its Reese's

In somewhat lighter news, Utah’s most popular Halloween candy is apparently Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.

The report that comes from realsimple.com studied data from commerce trends from October 2021 to October 2022 which led them to this conclusion.

Reese’s is also the most popular candy nationwide with 17 other states also behind the peanut butter cup. The rest of the top five for Utah were Kit Kat, Skittles, Original M&M’s, and Snickers.

According to an article from our own Andy Griffin, Snickers may be the most popular candy bar in Southern Utah.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 10/10/23

Fake Bomb Threat at St. George Airport

The St. George Regional Airport faced a bomb threat in the morning hours of October 9, and just like the other bomb threats, this one was also unfounded.

The airport was evacuated once the threat was received as the police searched the buildings with the K-9 squad to find any sign of explosives.

Only one flight was impacted by the evacuation. Business returned to normal once the threat was deemed fake.

Again, authorities have reason to believe these threats may have been written by the same person and an investigation is currently underway.

Solar Eclipse Will Be Visible at Various Utah State Parks

The upcoming solar eclipse will be visible at over a dozen Utah State Parks, giving residents plenty of ways to witness this phenomenon.

A report from the Utah Department of Natural Resources shows 13 of the parks in the direct path of the eclipse, and six others will be just outside it.

The solar eclipse will occur on October 14, and a full list of viewing locations can be found on the state park website.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton has never been able to witness a solar or lunar eclipse. There are many factors for this like weather not working out, over sleeping, or just laziness. If the weather is favorable on October 14, Stockton is hoping he will be able to see his first ever eclipse...hopefully it’s not cloudy that day.

Happy Tuesday!