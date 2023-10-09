KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 70

Statewide News – 10/09/23

Salt Lake City Synagogues Threatened While War Breaks in Israel

Several Synagogues in Salt Lake City were threatened via email on October 8. This comes during a time where Israel is fighting against Hamas.

The Congregation Kol Ami and two other synagogues were issued bomb threats, with police increasing their presence in the area.

Bomb squads searched the facilities and found no explosives, but they take these threats seriously nonetheless.

Man Reportedly Fakes His Death To Avoid Rape Charges

A man has been accused of faking his own death to avoid rape charges in Utah.

The man’s reported name is Nicholas Alahverdian, but he also goes by Nicholas Rossi. The man claims he’s actually an Irishman named Arthur Knight who’s been living in Scotland.

He was captured in the UK while at the hospital where fingerprints identified the man as Alahverdian, and a judge has reportedly signed an extradition order to send him back to the United States to face the rape charges.

President Nelson Said “Think Celestial” After New Temple Announcements

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was not able to attend the October 2023 session of General Conference, but a video message gave him the last word.

President Nelson told members of the church to “think celestial” after he announced 20 new temples spanning the globe. You can find a full list of the new temples here in our full article on the subject.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 10/09/23

Red Cliffs Mall Issued Bomb Threat

Possibly connected to the previously reported synagogue bomb threats, the Red Cliffs Mall in St. George faced a similar bomb threat on October 8.

Authorities were dispatched to search the shopping center for any sort of explosives, but just like the synagogues in Northern Utah, no explosives were found.

The Red Cliffs Mall threat was reportedly worded the same as the emails sent to the synagogues, which is where the possible connection comes from. You can find more details on the Red Cliffs Mall bomb threat in our full article.

Car Burglary Suspect Arrested in Washington

A Southern Utah teen was arrested following a chain of car burglaries throughout the area.

18-year-old Ramon Ezidore from Washington City was arrested for allegedly breaking into more than half-a-dozen vehicles at an apartment complex in town.

Two other suspects were arrested along with Ezidore, but they’ve been identified as juveniles, and no other details were released on the individuals.

Santana and Bedford Win 47th St. George Marathon

The 47th St. George Marathon was on October 7, and over 8,000 athletes ran the full marathon alone.

J.J. Santana from Las Vegas won first place for the men athletes, and Sylvia Bedford from South Jordan won first place for the women athletes.

While no course records were broken this year, Santana still performed quite well, running the marathon in just over two hours and 16 minutes.

You can find more details in our full article on the St. George Marathon.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Most people who see marathon runners in action usually feel inspired to get out and exercise. Stockton was in the lead car, which followed J.J. Santana through the race, and Stockton felt no such inspiration.

Stockton thought the marathon athletes looked miserable. He knows this isn’t true, but Stockton KNOWS he would be miserable if he ran a marathon. He said it was still cool to see though.

Happy Monday!