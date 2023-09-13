KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 52

Statewide News – 09/13/23

Details on Franke’s Parenting Style Emerge

Ruby Franke, the Utah based YouTuber who was arrested on felony child abuse charges, was a rather strict parent according to the videos on her YouTube channel.

Some examples include when she refused to bring lunch to her six-year-old daughter when it was forgotten at home by the child. Franke said it was to teach her responsibility, and even though a concerned teacher informed her of the situation, Franke said “I hope no one steps in and gives her food.”

Franke reportedly gave that same daughter and another of her children one gift for Christmas titled “The Gift of Truth,” which was a card containing a list made to “set boundaries and repent for their selfishness.”

Franke is currently being held at the Washington County Jail without bail along with her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt.

Utah Rent Down According to Study

A new study from Rent.com has some new info on the price of renting a place to live in Utah.

According to the study, renting a home/apartment in Utah is more affordable now than it was in 2022. The average cost for rent in Utah has fallen by nearly 5% over the past 12 months, which equates to about 85 dollars a month.

The drop in rent price reportedly comes a recent drop in demand and an increase in rental housing for the Utah market.

Phone Scammers Targeting Elderly Residents in Utah

Elderly Utahns are reporting scammers posing as representatives from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

The scammers have been attempting to collect personal information such as Social Security numbers, Medicare numbers, ages, and full names.

The actual Utah Department of Health and Human Services is advising those receiving such calls to hang up immediately.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 09/13/23

Teenager Dead Following Fatal Rollover

A teenager was pronounced dead after an unfortunate rollover crash near Apple Valley on the morning of September 12.

Four male teenagers were driving along State Route 59 in a Chevi Silverado pickup, when they were decided to pass a slower vehicle. Once they passed said vehicle, the teenage driver overcorrected while getting back into the correct lane, sending the truck off the road and rolling multiple times.

Three out of the four teenage passengers were ejected from the vehicle, killing one, and injuring the other three.

No identity has been provided for any of the teenagers, but you can find more details in our full article.

St. George Breaks Rainfall Record

St. George is experiencing its wettest year in history.

The city broke its record for most rainfall in a water year (October 1 to September 30) with 15.79 inches of rain reported throughout the year.

That’s about double the annual average which sits at about 8 inches of rain, and it breaks the all-time record that was set in 1932.

2 Event Reminders

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be hosting public open houses of the newly renovated St. George Temple starting September 15 and will go until November 11. You don’t have to be a member to attend, and you can find more details in our full article.

The City of St. George will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new St. George City Hall on September 20 at 9 a.m. across the street from town square on Main Street. City officials are encouraging the public to come attend the beginning of a new chapter for St. George.

