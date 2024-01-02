Kicking off 2024 with a Warning for Southern Utah Residents About Fire Safety

The holidays are over and 2024 is no longer a distant dream. It’s here, it’s fresh, and it has some new worries that tend to appear at the beginning of any new year.

Fires. Lots and lots of fires. This may seem like common knowledge to many Southern Utah residents, but Washington County loves to celebrate the new year with plenty of fireworks and other such pyrotechnics.

While this is all well and good, it’s only good if the proper precautions are taken when setting off and cleaning up the fireworks.

If firework debris isn’t fully extinguished before being disposed of, it can lead to serious consequences in the form of fires.

This may have been the case during this year’s (or last year’s depending on how you look at it) New Year’s festivities.

Multiple brush fires were reported during the holiday weekend, and while the cause of these fires have not been confirmed, some have speculated that firework debris was a factor in starting the flames.

It makes sense on paper since fires are rampant during legal firework days in Southern Utah, and the dry vegetation doesn’t help the matter much either.

Even if you dispose of your fireworks in the trash after semi-extinguishing the possible fire starters, it could start a fire in the garbage truck that comes to the curb to pick up the waste (a regular occurrence for 2023).

If you still haven’t thrown away your used fireworks, do your best to drown the leftover debris in water before doing so. It saves lives, nature, and most likely your conscience.

 

