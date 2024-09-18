Kids Are Safer Online In Utah, But Still Not Safe Enough

Utah Governor Spencer Cox may not have a stellar reputation among conservatives, but parents are starting to give the Beehive State's top man some credit for taking on Big Tech.

Utah made history in 2023 by becoming the first state to pass a social media act ruling that age verification on social media become a requirement, in addition to the restriction of certain features like direct messaging.

And while some social media groups are responding, Cox still contends they aren't doing enough.

“Many of these new features mirror our recently passed laws,” Cox told ABC4's Derick Fox. “However, while these are positive steps, we believe they do not go far enough to ensure the safety and well-being of Utah kids online."

Recently the online software experts at Cloudwards.net ranked the 50 states (plus the District of Columbia) in online safety for children.

With the new legislation and efforts by Cox and others, Utah was ranked No. 1 in the country.

From the Cloudwards study: "Though the internet can add extra dimensions to kids’ education and enrichment, the prevalence of cyberbullying and online predation is a major concern for parents and guardians. In the spirit of raising awareness about these issues and encouraging positive change, we compiled and analyzed data to reveal the worst and best states for kids’ online safety in the U.S."

Cloudwards used these criteria:

Online safety crimes and threats

Cyberbullying prevalence

Cyberbullying and online safety legislation

Mental health support

Utah scored well in online safety legislation, strong mental health support and moderate levels of online safety crimes and threats. Our state was middle of the pack in Cyberbullying and crimes and threats.

Hawaii was second to Utah, with New Jersey coming in third.

The worst states for childhood danger online? Alaska was 48th, New Hampshire 49th, California 50th and Oregon 51st.

