Knowing These Color Codes Could Save Your Life In Utah Stores

There are a lot of systems and services that use color coding as an easy way to keep things straight.

Underground digging uses colors like yellow (gas line) or green (sewage line).

Printers use color codes for project coordination. Plumbers use color codes to help them identify what liquid (or gas) is running through a certain line. Even street signs use a certain color code to convey meaning (red is always stop!).

And hospitals have their own color codes for urgent times (pink is an infant abduction, yellow is a bomb threat).

But did you know that retailers nationwide use a color code in case of emergency in stores or restaurants?

If you hear the overhead speaker announce a specific color code, they are trying to convey a message to the store/restaurant personnel without causing a panic among the customers.

Here's a quick and easy guide (from Commencnetsmom.com):

Code White – This code means an accident (such as an injury) or another type of incident has happened within the store.

