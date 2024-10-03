La Verkin Dollar Store Burglar Causes $7,500 of Damages

A burglar caused around $7,500 worth of damage to a Family Dollar store in La Verkin on Sunday after he stole a safe containing $2,500 in cash.

The Hurricane City Police Department provided a statement on social media as they assisted La Verkin police with the investigation.

Officer Thornton, PIO for the HCPD, said, “Working together with the La Verkin Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, BLM Rangers, Hurricane Police a suspect was identified as Patrick Wilson, a resident of Toquerville. A search warrant was obtained and served on his residence. Mr. Wilson was given his Miranda Warning and agreed to speak with Detectives. During the investigation and interview enough information and probable cause was gathered for an arrest to be made in both incidents.”

Wilson reportedly told police that he broke into the Family Dollar through the ceiling, damaging the air conditioner and alarm system in the process. The safe Wilson stole was worth about $2,500, and that doesn’t account for the $2,500 in cash stored in the safe. Wilson also stole two drinks before leaving the store.

The circumstances surrounding the case led Hurricane police to connect the case to a laundromat burglary that occurred in July.

Officer Thornton said, “On July 14, 2024, Hurricane City Police received a report of a burglary at a local laundromat. There was a significant amount of property taken and damaged done to items and the building. On October 01, 2024, Hurricane Detectives learned that there was a burglary in La Verkin which had a similar method of entry and circumstances.”

Wilson has been charged with several charges related to theft and property damage, and he’s also being charged with the laundromat burglary in July.