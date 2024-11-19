A Las Vegas man was arrested over the weekend in Cedar City after a reported case of sexual harassment involving an underage waitress.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah reported on the incident through an article written by Derick Fox.

Fox wrote, “Steven Jackson, 65, is now facing charges of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse, second-degree felony criminal, sexual solicitation of a child, and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”

The authorities said Jackson made multiple inappropriate and sexual comments toward the waitress, who is 17 years old. The man asked the girl if she’d like to go to his hotel room to drink and smoke with sexual advances implied.

Despite the girl telling Jackson she was a minor, he continued to make his sexual advances.

Fox wrote, “The victim reportedly told Jackson her age but he allegedly disregarded the information and continued to sexually harass her, telling her what room number he was in.”

Officers were able to locate and arrest Jackson at his hotel room with the man reportedly admitting to the allegations.

Fox wrote, “Officers with the Cedar City Police Department approached Jackson at his hotel room and took him into custody. During an interview, Jackson reportedly admitted to knowing she was in school and tipping her generously. Police say Jackson also admitted to putting his hand on her shoulder and kissing her hand in an ‘intimate gesture.’ Jackson has been ordered to be held without bail pending a pretrial hearing, after he allegedly made multiple comments about wanting to leave and go home to Las Vegas.”