A man was found in the Warner Valley area with what appeared to be an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound sustained while recreational shooting, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said at 11:27 a.m. on Sunday, May 18, a caller reported an adult man in the Warner Valley area who seemed to have accidentally shot himself.

Crews arrived at the scene six minutes later, at 11:33 a.m. and took the man to the St. George Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Read More Here: 30 Percent? 50 Percent? 60 Percent? How Many Of Us Own Guns In Utah?

Preliminary findings show that the man may have accidentally shot himself in his torso while he was recreational shooting in the Warner Valley area, according to police.

Police said that there is no outstanding threat to the public. The incident is still under investigation.

Poignant Reminder

Firearms expert David Romer said the incident is a good reminder to all gun owners to make sure and practice safe gun handling procedures.

Romer said a good way to remember the main four rules for handling firearms is Treat-Never-Keep-Keep -- which stands for:

Treat every firearm as if it's loaded Never point a gun at anything you don't intend to destroy Keep your finger off the trigger until it's time to fire Keep the safety on until it's time to use the weapon.

Romer said a fifth rule is also important and has become standard in the firearms industry: Know your target and what's beyond it: Be aware of your surroundings and ensure you have a safe backstop.

A now infamous story in gun lore is when a firearms instructor was practicing in a secluded area of some woods. Unbeknownst to the instructor, there was a road just beyond the woods and one of her stray bullets struck and killed a child in a passing car.

"Knowing your surroundings could save a life," Romer said.