The National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Saturday.

St. George is one of about 10,000 cities across the U.S. that will participate.

To donate, leave non-perishable food items in a bag near your mailbox on Saturday, May 10th.

Donations will be returned to the local post office and then sent to nearby food banks.

According to the United State Postal Service, every second Saturday in May, letter carriers in more than 10,000 cities and towns across America collect the goodness and compassion of their postal customers, who participate in the NALC Stamp Out Hunger National Food Drive.

It is the largest one-day food drive in the nation.

From the USPS website: "Carriers collect non-perishable food donations left by mailboxes and in post offices and deliver them to local community food banks, pantries and shelters. Nearly 1,500 NALC branches in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands are involved."

Every day approximately 47 million Americans experience food insecurity, but less than half of those turn top food programs offered across the country.

Food banks, food pantries and community organizations unite to help millions of people access affordable, nutritious food for themselves and their families.

Still, people in our country (and our county) are still going to bed hungry.

Experts say that discovering who is experiencing food insecurity is actually quite difficult, especially since one family, for example, may have plenty of food one week, then have not enough to eat the next.

Washington County School District's Steve Dunham said a lot of children get fed at school, but dread the weekends because they know there won't be enough to eat at home.

"We literally have thousands of school children that experience hunger on a regular basis," he said.

Again, simply leave your donation of non-perishable food in a bag near your mailbox on Saturday, and your letter carrier will do the rest.

