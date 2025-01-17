A man in Washington County is dead after a horse-riding incident Thursday morning at the Washington County Legacy Park.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah reported on the incident through an article written by Aubree B. Jennings.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the man was on horseback when the horse suddenly became frightened.

Jennings wrote, “Officials told ABC4 the man was riding a horse at the fairgrounds in Hurricane when the horse “got spooked” and broke through the guard rail. The man was thrown from the horse’s back during the incident. First responders arrived at the scene and declared the man deceased. The Medical Examiner’s Office is performing an autopsy to find the exact cause of his death. Authorities did not reveal what spooked the horse.”

The past few days have been rather strange for Washington County as two other deaths were reported earlier in the week.

The first was when a hiker found human remains near the Bone Wash Trail and Elephant Arch hiking area near Northern Washington Parkway on Sunday.

The Washington City Police Department said the remains had been there for an extended period of time. The identity of the male victim hasn’t been confirmed by the authorities.

The other death occurred Wednesday afternoon when a man was buried in two feet of soil while inside a man-made trench next to his home on 900 N. Grand Heights Drive.

The St. George Fire Department attempted to save the man but were unable to reach him in time as he was declared dead later in the afternoon.

Authorities haven’t released the 54-year-old man’s identity out of respect for his family and friends.