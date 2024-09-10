The National Park Service has confirmed the death of a 59-year-old man who was taking a multi-day trip across the Colorado River at Grand Canyon National Park.

Patrick Horton, 59, was discovered dead on September 7 by the rest of his party on the 10th day of the trip.

A press release called the death a fatality, but didn’t confirm the cause of death. An investigation is currently underway.

The press release said, “On Sept. 7 at approximately 5:30 a.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call reporting a fatality at Poncho’s Kitchen, near river mile 137 along the Colorado River. Park rangers responded to the scene and found the victim, Patrick Horton, 59, of Salida, Colorado. Horton was on the 10th day of a non-commercial river trip along the Colorado River and was discovered deceased by members of his party. The National Park Service is conducting an investigation in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.”

This report comes after several other deaths in Grand Canyon National Park in the past month.

Here’s what we reported on August 30.

60-Year-Old Man Found Dead at Grand Canyon National Park

In what seems to be a weekly trend, the National Park Service has reported another body at Grand Canyon National Park.

A 60-year-old man from North Carolina was found dead Wednesday morning after he failed to check in with his family while hiking the Thunder River Trail.

The NPS didn’t provide a cause of death and didn’t identify the North Carolina man.

Here’s another death we reported on August 26.

Missing Arizona Woman Found After Flash Flooding Hits the Grand Canyon

The search for a missing woman in the Grand Canyon ended in tragedy Sunday morning after the body of Chenoa Nickerson, 33, was discovered in the Colorado River.

Nickerson was reported missing after a flash flood hit the area, causing a multi-day search that ended in disappointment. The National Park Service officials say they’re investigating the incident.

This comes after three other bodies were discovered in the same region throughout August.