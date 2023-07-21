Mask Mandate Turned On Its Head At In-N-Out Burger

"Yeah, I'll take a double-double, animal style, a large fries and a chocolate shake. Oh, and no mask please."

"Yes sir, got all that for you, and no need to ask for no mask, we don't wear those here."

That's a possible conversation that may take place at an In-N-Out Burger near you.

Earlier this week, In-N-Out Burger announced a new policy that has sent many liberals into a tizzy.

Tuesday, the popular West Coast burger chain released an internal memo notifying employees in Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Texas (Notice -- NOT California) of a mask policy update "to show our Associates' smiles and other facial features while considering the health and well-being of all individuals."

More specifically, the memo said "No masks shall be worn in the Store or Support facility unless an Associate has a valid medical note exempting him or her from this requirement."

If you do an online search of 'In-N-Out Burger' and 'mask mandates' literally hundreds of articles appear with reactions from "their new anti-mask policy” goes against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 recommendations and puts employees at risk" (The Hill). to The Mary Sue's hyperreactive "Who wants Covid, animal style? ... there are some 'anti-maskers' who are incapable of minding their own business and respecting others’ bodily autonomy. Many feel the need to harass and criticize individuals wearing a mask because of political beliefs and the ongoing delusion that COVID 'isn’t real.'"

The bottom line is this: In-N-Out Burger is a privately owned company that can tell any employee to leave the mask at home, just like they can make that employee wear a uniform, wear a hat in the kitchen and even wear one yellow shoe, if that's what the company decides.

And if you don't like any of those policies, go work somewhere else.

The concept is quite simple. If you have a boss and the boss requires you to do certain things at work (as long as they're not illegal), you either do those things or get a new job.

I have to go to work at 5 a.m. to prepare for and operate a morning show on KDXU. My options are to get up early and get the job done or to find another job in which I can sleep until seven or eight.

That doesn't seem to be good enough for many of the loud and unreasonable Left-leaners.

"Sadly, In-N-Out’s new policy is not wholly surprising. The company has Christian/conservative roots and is known for printing Bible verses on some of its food packaging." -- The Mary Sue.

I'm not sure what the narrative the liberal left is trying to push, but in America, we still have bosses and we still have employees. And if the employees don't want to listen to the bosses, well we've got a mess.

