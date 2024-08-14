A Mesquite resident was arrested Tuesday evening following an attempted murder with several shots fired.

Andrew Guerrero, 30, reportedly shot several shots between Old Mill Road and Desert Drive in Hurricane before police set up a perimeter to apprehend the suspect.

The Mesquite Police Department released a statement summarizing the events leading up to Guerrero’s arrest.

The MPD said, “Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13th Mesquite Police officers responded to the area between Old Mill Rd and Desert Drive for multiple 911 calls of an intoxicated male who fired several shots during a dispute, then fled the area.”

The officers formed a perimeter around the area and sent an emergency notification to the surrounding residents to stay indoors until the suspect was apprehended. Fortunately, officers found and arrested Guerrero within minutes of arriving at the scene.

The MPD said, “During the investigation officers learned the male suspect had an argument with a female inside a residence, then he went outside and fired multiple rounds into the ground. Two male friends of the female arrived in a vehicle and confronted the suspect. As they were driving away, the suspect fired into the vehicle, nearly striking one of the males. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during this incident.”

Guerrero has been charged with felony attempted murder, felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felony discharge of a firearm into a vehicle, and several other charges involving public disturbance and intoxication while in possession of a firearm.

More information on the crime can be found by reading the full press release from the Mesquite Police Department.