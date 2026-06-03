Update: Multiple Agencies Help Find Homes For Mesquite Rescue Dogs

Just a short time ago, our hearts broke when news broke that local animal control authorities had uncovered a horrific hoarding situation just outside city limits. A total of 114 small-breed dogs were rescued from an unsanitary, cramped recreational vehicle parked on public BLM land.

Recap of the Story

The initial investigation led to the arrest of 60-year-old Giustino Laudando, who faced over 100 counts of animal cruelty and neglect after authorities found dozens of dogs packed into cupboards and under furniture in the hot desert sun. Today, we are thrilled to share an incredibly positive update to that developing story. Thanks to a massive regional mobilization and an outpouring of community support, these resilient animals are finally getting the second chance at life they deserve.

Ready for Adoption

The Mesquite Police Department officially announced that every single one of the 114 rescued dogs has now been thoroughly examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated, and cleared as healthy and ready for adoption.

A Massive Regional Effort

An operation of this scale requires a village, and several prominent rescue organizations across Nevada and Utah stepped up to lighten the load. According to the official press release, "Dog Rescue Update.pdf", five distinct animal welfare partners have taken in the majority of the dogs to manage their rehabilitation and rehoming. Huge thanks are owed to: Henderson Animal Care and Control, Pawsitive Difference Las Vegas, Path 4 Paws, The Humane Society of Northern Utah, and RSQ Dogs right here in St. George.

Only 19 Awaiting Placement

Because of these swift actions, only 19 dogs remain at the Mesquite Animal Shelter today. This remaining group is primarily made up of nursing mothers and their puppies, who are continuing to receive top-tier, specialized care from shelter staff until they are ready to head to their forever homes.

Read More: 114 Dogs Found in Mesquite RV

This beautiful turnaround is a testament to the dedication of our local animal control officers, veterinarians, and volunteers who donated precious time, supplies, and money. Once again, the compassion of our community has turned a dark situation into a triumph for animal welfare.

Watch Here: TV News Report from News 3 in Las Vegas

You can watch the original investigative coverage detailing the initial rescue operation and the arrest of the suspects, which shows the extreme conditions inside the vehicle before local shelters stepped in.