A missing South Jordan teenager has been found safe after vanishing six weeks ago.

Fifteen-year-old Alisa Petrov turned herself in to police in Colorado Springs on Sunday evening, according to South Jordan Police Sgt. Shaun Becker.

Officials confirmed she is safe, well, and in good health.

Read More Here: Plot Thickens In Utah's Alisa Petrov Case

Alisa had been missing since Apr. 21, last seen on security video leaving a train platform in Provo.

How she got to Colorado or whether she was held against her will has not yet been disclosed.

Detectives are now working to reunite her with her family. Alisa’s father said last week that their greatest hope was simply for her safe return -- and now, that hope has come true.

Authorities say more details will be released as the investigation continues.

Case History

Petrov disappeared in April after leaving school and was reportedly seen at a Provo train station asking strangers information on how to get to Las Vegas.

Later it was revealed that three different men were having sexually explicit chats with Petrov through online apps.

On of those men, Matthew Menard from Miami had allegedly arranged to meet Petrov in Las Vegas.

Police have said they don't believe Petrov ever made it to Las Vegas, but Menard, along with Samuel Mitchell from Herriman, Utah, were arrested for their alleged sexually-charged conversations with Petrov.

A third man, Taylor Glines from Texas, has a warrant out for his arrest, but is not currently in police custody.

Menard faces charges of aggravated child exploitation of a minor, enticement of a minor and criminal solicitation.

Mitchell has been charged with felony sexual exploitation of a minor and enticing a minor.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker