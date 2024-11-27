Four monkeys are still at large in South Carolina after a total of 43 escaped from a research lab.

From our story a couple of weeks ago:

"Police say the monkeys got loose from the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center, which uses primates to conduct clinical trials for various treatments. The sheriff is urging local residents to keep doors and windows shut to keep the primates from entering their homes. It's not known if the monkeys were exposed to any diseases."

Authorities believe the monkeys-at-large have not gone far, but admit they don't necessarily know their whereabouts right now.

An Alpha Genesis worker, who left a series of four locking gates unlatched, walked off the job after reports of his indiscretion and hasn't been heard from since.

Some theorize that the unnamed worker left the gates open on purpose.

Meanwhile, the USDA is reviewing a complaint against the Alpha Genesis Primate Center. The complaint under review by the USDA accuses the facility of violating the Animal Welfare Act.

All-totaled, there were 50 monkeys in the enclosure in question, with seven of the monkeys electing to stay behind, while 43 escaped.

Twenty of the escapees were captured right away, and most of the remaining monkeys were captured and returned to their enclosure within a week or so.

However, the final four monkeys, nicknamed Davy, Mickey, Peter and Michael (remember the Monkees?), have yet to resurface or fall for any of the monkey traps or baits. They have been on the lam since Nov. 6.

The primates still at large are described as very young females weighing about six pounds.

Due to their young age, the animals have not yet been used for testing. A spokesperson from Alpha Genesis confirmed to police that these monkeys are too young to carry disease.

Hey, I'm a believer that they may have caught the last train to Clarksville.

