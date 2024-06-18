Monolith In The Mojave! ‘Alien’ Artifact Is Back

The monolith is back.

Tongue in cheek, a lot of people believe aliens are leaving long metallic monoliths in the desert and are trying to tell us something.

In reality, authorities believe some enterprising pranksters are spending a lot of money and effort to leave the monoliths in out of the way places to garner attention (to what, I don't know).

Yesterday search and rescue teams based in the Las Vegas area discovered a metal monolith (see picture below) standing alone in the desert.

This text accompanied the post on X "MYSTERIOUS MONOLITH! We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water... but check this out! Over the weekend, spotted this mysterious monolith near Gass Peak north of the valley."

They have been seen in Southeastern Utah; on top of Pine Mountain near Atascadero, Calif.; Albuquerque, N.M.; and the Romanian city of Piatra Nemat.

So are they really alien artifacts and are they trying to tell us something?

Authorities are skeptical.

"The odds of it being anything but some tricksters are pretty slim," said science expert LaMont Richards. "Sure, it's fun to think about there being other life out there trying to communicate with us, but even if that's true, I doubt they would use a metallic slab as a form of communication."

A monolith is defined by Merriam-Webster as a " a single great stone often in the form of an obelisk or column."

Perhaps the most famous monolith is Devil's Tower in Wyoming, which was featured prominently in the sci-fi flick "Close Encounters Of The Third Kind."

