Monolith In The Mojave! &#8216;Alien&#8217; Artifact Is Back

Monolith In The Mojave! ‘Alien’ Artifact Is Back

LVMPD

The monolith is back.

Tongue in cheek, a lot of people believe aliens are leaving long metallic monoliths in the desert and are trying to tell us something.

In reality, authorities believe some enterprising pranksters are spending a lot of money and effort to leave the monoliths in out of the way places to garner attention (to what, I don't know).

Yesterday search and rescue teams based in the Las Vegas area discovered a metal monolith (see picture below) standing alone in the desert.

LVPD
loading...

This text accompanied the post on X "MYSTERIOUS MONOLITH! We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water... but check this out! Over the weekend, spotted this mysterious monolith near Gass Peak north of the valley."

They have been seen in Southeastern Utah; on top of Pine Mountain near Atascadero, Calif.; Albuquerque, N.M.; and the Romanian city of Piatra Nemat.

So are they really alien artifacts and are they trying to tell us something?

Authorities are skeptical.

"The odds of it being anything but some tricksters are pretty slim," said science expert LaMont Richards. "Sure, it's fun to think about there being other life out there trying to communicate with us, but even if that's true, I doubt they would use a metallic slab as a form of communication."

A monolith is defined by Merriam-Webster as a " a single great stone often in the form of an obelisk or column."

LVMPD
loading...

Perhaps the most famous monolith is Devil's Tower in Wyoming, which was featured prominently in the sci-fi flick "Close Encounters Of The Third Kind."

By Ben Stephenson from Cleveland, OH - Flickr, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1706266
loading...
KDXU 890 & 92.5 logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park

St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. 

Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks

To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

 

Filed Under: bloomington, Bloomington Hills, enterprise, Hurricane, Ivins, laverkin, leeds, near me, new harmony, santa clara, southern utah, St. George, toquerville, utah, Washington City, washington county
Categories: Articles, breaking news, Exclusive, Feature, featured, kdxu news, local news, Local Slide Banner, Southern Utah News, St. George City

More From KDXU 890 & 92.5