Here’s The Most Dangerous Time for Kids on Halloween Night

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, meaning neighborhoods across St. George, Washington, Hurricane, Cedar City and other Southern Utah communities could see plenty of trick-or-treaters taking to the streets after dark. The American Red Cross of Utah is reminding parents and drivers that Halloween also brings a significant increase in pedestrian accidents, particularly involving young children.

Pedestrian Fatalities on Halloween Happen

According to research published in JAMA Pediatrics, pedestrian fatalities are 43% higher on Halloween than on other evenings. The study, which examined 42 years of federal traffic safety data, also found that children between the ages of 4 and 8 are 10 times more likely to be struck and killed by a vehicle on Halloween.

Those are sobering statistics for a holiday that brings hundreds of families into residential neighborhoods.

"Kids are excited about Halloween, and it's easy for them to forget about the cars around them. We want families to enjoy trick-or-treating and get home safely. A few simple precautions can help prevent a serious accident."

-Michael Smauldon, Executive Director, American Red Cross Northern Utah Chapter.

The Most Dangerous Time Is Around 6 P.M.

The Red Cross says the risk is greatest around 6 p.m., when children begin filling neighborhood sidewalks and streets just as daylight starts fading. That timing is especially worth considering in Southern Utah, where many families begin trick-or-treating before sunset and continue well into the evening. Drivers are encouraged to slow down in residential neighborhoods, turn on headlights early and pay particular attention around parked vehicles, intersections and crosswalks. The Red Cross also recommends avoiding neighborhoods with heavy pedestrian traffic between 6 and 9 p.m. whenever possible.

A Few Precautions for Parents

Parents can help by making costumes more visible with reflective materials, flashlights or glow sticks. Children should use sidewalks, cross at intersections and avoid running between parked vehicles. Costumes should fit properly without limiting visibility, and face paint may be a safer alternative to masks. For neighborhoods without sidewalks, pedestrians should walk facing oncoming traffic. The Red Cross also reminds parents and drivers to put away their phones and pay attention to their surroundings. The organization offers free First Aid and Emergency apps with medical guidance and emergency preparedness information at redcross.org/apps. Halloween is Saturday, October 31, with the Red Cross emphasizing extra caution during the busiest evening trick-or-treating hours.