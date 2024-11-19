A motorcyclist died on Sunday evening on Old Highway 91 after they reportedly collided with a Washington County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Due to the nature of the case, the Utah Highway Patrol is handling the investigation to prevent a conflict of interest; However, the WCSO did provide a statement via their social media.

The WCSO said, “We know there are many questions about last night's motorcycle and patrol truck collision. This is still an active investigation, and we can not release details, but here is what we can tell you now. Deputies were responding to a reported vehicle rollover on Old Hwy 91 near mile 11. While responding one of the deputies collided with a motorcycle near mile 15.”

The sheriff’s office explained why they wouldn’t be handling the investigation, saying the facts surrounding the case will be found by the Utah Highway Patrol.

The WCSO said, “To make sure there are no conflicts, the investigation will be conducted by an outside agency, in this case, the Utah Highway Patrol. The exact facts of the collision will be found by the Highway Patrol, which is why we can not release those specific details as they are actively investigating. We are sad to say the rider died on scene. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office expresses our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and everyone impacted by this incident.”

The identity of the victim hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing. We’ll provide more updates as the authorities continue their investigation. We here at KDXU would like to extend our condolences to all those involved as they handle the aftermath of the accident.