National Burrito Day: How (And Where) To Celebrate It In Utah

Today is National Burrito Day. Whether you're looking for something to put on the menu for breakfast, lunch or dinner - burritos are a simple, go-to choice. The tortilla-wrapped Mexican dish was first introduced in the United States in the 1930s, courtesy of the El Cholo Spanish Cafe in L.A.

From the NationalToday.com website: "The oldest historical mention of a burrito appears in the “Dictionary of Mexicanisms” in 1895. Meaning “little donkey” in Spanish, it’s possible the term refers to the packs and bedrolls donkeys once carried. The definition explained that a burrito was a “rolled tortilla, with meat or other food within.”

Burritos first became popular in Guanajuato and Guerrero before its popularity moved northward to the United States.

Burritos as we know them today -- stuffed with meat, beans and hot sauce -- gained popularity in Southern California almost 100 years ago, but really hit their stride with the popularity of national chains like Taco Bell and Taco Time.

An offshoot of the burrito -- rolled and then dropped into the deep fryer -- is the chimichanga. But fans know a chimi is just a fried burrito.

Americans love their cheese as well -- the original burrito from Mexico had no cheese and usually just had meat and beans. But as it moved northward more ingredients were added, especially the incredibly popular addition of cheese (and sometimes cheese queso).

According to NationalToday.com's website, "Traditions for the day are to enjoy as many variations of the burrito as possible. Get-togethers are hosted with burritos on the menu, and different meat, vegetable, and cheese options are available. Authentic Mexican burritos have thin and small tortillas, whereas deshebrada burritos are on the spicier side.

Some places to get a burrito deal today:

Chipotle -- Win on their Burrito Vault Game on their app and score a free burrito.

Maverick -- offering Maverick's Adventure Club members a 50% discount on all burritos at over 800 combined locations on April 3. Additionally, Maverik's upgraded Nitro cardholders can redeem a free burrito at Maverik locations.

Chronic Tacos is offering a Buy One, Get One Free Burrito deal on April 3, available exclusively to loyalty members through the Chronic Tacos app.

Taco John's is offering Bigger Bolder Rewards members a free Beef Meat and Potato Burrito with purchase on April 3. Customers must join and download the Taco John's app at least one day before.

El Pollo Loco is offering a buy one, get one free deal on three of its fire-grilled chicken burritos on April 3: the Chipotle Guacamole Chicken Burrito, Guacamole Chicken Burrito, and Queso Guacamole Chicken Burrito. The offer is exclusively for Loco Rewards members and can be redeemed in-store, via the app, and online for a la carte burritos.

Taco Bell -- $2 for rewards members

Del Taco -- Free burrito with purchase for rewards members

Oh, and once you've had your fill of burritos if there's still room for dessert - today is also National Chocolate Mousse Day.

