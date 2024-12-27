New Arizona Charter School to Use A.I. Instead of Teachers

A charter school in Arizona will phase out teachers in favor of artificial intelligence in online two-hour sessions.

Unbound Academy is operating a similar school in Texas with officials stating the model allows for children to have lessons uniquely catered to them, which will help combat boredom and increase retention.

Tim Eyerman, the Dean of Parents for Unbound Academy, said the kids will work with the A.I. in the morning for general education subjects, and then work on life skills in the afternoon.

Adults will play a part in the new model, but not in an academic capacity. Adults will serve as emotional support and motivation during class time.

The school will be available to 4th to 8th graders, but officials are hoping to expand to a K-8 model in the future.

As for Utah, Unbound is hoping to open new locations in both the beehive state and Arizona.

DUI Crash Near Southern Utah Leads to Death on Christmas Eve

A driver is dead after a fatal collision in Littlefield, Arizona, on Christmas Eve. According to members of the press in St. George, a Ford pickup truck crossed the center line and collided with a Toyota pickup truck.

The driver of the Ford proceeded to flee from the scene with police in pursuit, apprehending the man shortly afterwards. Officers on the scene said the man showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

The driver of the Toyota was declared dead at the scene while a passenger was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities haven’t released the identity of the deceased, but the identity of the driver of the Ford was revealed as Michael Doan, 46, of Las Vegas.