New Bus Route to Zion to Ease Traffic Congestion and Parking Woes

The journey to Zion National Park is going to become much simpler for Southern Utahns as a new bus route is scheduled to begin service Nov. 1.

A news release from the City of St. George states the history behind the new route and how it benefits everyone looking for outdoor recreation in Zion.

The news release states, “A new public transit route connecting St. George to Zion National Park is set to launch. An opening event to mark the arrival of the new Zion Route is set for November 1 at 9:30 a.m. in the Dixie Convention Center parking lot near the corner of 120 East and 1670 South. To celebrate, fares will be free for all passengers on Nov. 1.”

The usual fare to ride the bus to Zion National Park will cost residents $5 per one-way trip. A $100 unlimited monthly pass is also available.

The news release states, “Operated by the City of St. George through the region’s SunTran bus service, the 42-mile Zion Route will have stops in St. George, Washington, Hurricane, La Verkin, Virgin and Springdale. The new service aims to reduce traffic congestion while providing an affordable and convenient travel option. Buses will operate daily from 5:40 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.”

Cameron Cutler, the Director of Public Works for the City of St. George, says the bus route is a sustainable solution for both local commuters and park visitors.

St. George Mayor Michele Randall also commented on the convenience the route provides saying the service will help ease traffic on the roads.

The bus service became possible due to a large grant from the Utah Department of Transportation.

The news release states, “The project is supported by a $15 million grant from the Utah Department of Transportation and additional funds from Washington County’s sales tax. Initial investments include $3 million for five buses and $6 million for a new maintenance facility.”