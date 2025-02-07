New Device Has Police, School Officials In Utah Worried
What the heck is a Flipper Zero? And is it legal to own?
The makers of Flipper Zero, Flipper Devices, Inc., describe the handheld hacker toy as "a portable multi-tool for pentesters and geeks in a toy-like body. It loves hacking digital stuff, such as radio protocols, access control systems, hardware, and more. It's fully open-source and customizable, so you can extend it in whatever way you like."
In other words, it's a hacking device and for now it is perfectly legal to own.
In a story published on KSL.com, a Moab high school student used a Flipper Zero to disrupt electronics in a classroom for more than a week.
Beyond that, concerns center around the device's ability to hack garage door codes, stoplights and even car doors. So what is true and what is myth with a Flipper Zero?
First, the things a Flipper Zero CAN do:
- Record and replicate garage door codes
- Record and replicate keycards, like the ones they use at hospitals and big businesses
- Read and record your credit card, although getting the CVC number on the other side of the card is still usually required for purchases. The FZ can't do that.
- Hack/crash someone's phone, although Apple recently put out an update to try and prevent this.
- Be programmed to play video games and change the channel on a TV.
Now the things a Flipper Zero CANNOT do (yet):
- Steal a car's keycode to open doors, start the ignition
- Steal from an ATM
- Get into a hotel room
- Change gas prices
- Change the scoreboard at a sporting event
Thanks to Lifehacker for some of this information.
Given that most of its nefarious uses are just myth, even criminals would be hard-pressed to justify buying one of these. They cost $170.
