New Device Has Police, School Officials In Utah Worried

New Device Has Police, School Officials In Utah Worried

Canva.com

What the heck is a Flipper Zero? And is it legal to own?

The makers of Flipper Zero, Flipper Devices, Inc., describe the handheld hacker toy as "a portable multi-tool for pentesters and geeks in a toy-like body. It loves hacking digital stuff, such as radio protocols, access control systems, hardware, and more. It's fully open-source and customizable, so you can extend it in whatever way you like."

In other words, it's a hacking device and for now it is perfectly legal to own.

In a story published on KSL.com, a Moab high school student used a Flipper Zero to disrupt electronics in a classroom for more than a week.

Beyond that, concerns center around the device's ability to hack garage door codes, stoplights and even car doors. So what is true and what is myth with a Flipper Zero?

First, the things a Flipper Zero CAN do:

  • Record and replicate garage door codes
  • Record and replicate keycards, like the ones they use at hospitals and big businesses
  • Read and record your credit card, although getting the CVC number on the other side of the card is still usually required for purchases. The FZ can't do that.
  • Hack/crash someone's phone, although Apple recently put out an update to try and prevent this.
  • Be programmed to play video games and change the channel on a TV.

Now the things a Flipper Zero CANNOT do (yet):

  • Steal a car's keycode to open doors, start the ignition
  • Steal from an ATM
  • Get into a hotel room
  • Change gas prices
  • Change the scoreboard at a sporting event

Thanks to Lifehacker for some of this information.

Given that most of its nefarious uses are just myth, even criminals would be hard-pressed to justify buying one of these. They cost $170.

106.1 KDXU logo
Get our free mobile app

See New Words Added to Dictionary.com in 2020

 

LOOK: 50 essential civil rights speeches

Many of the speakers had a lifetime commitment to human rights, but one tried to silence an activist lobbying for voting rights, before later signing off on major civil rights legislation. Several fought for freedom for more than one oppressed group.

Keep reading to discover 50 essential civil rights speeches.

Gallery Credit: Karen Johanson

Filed Under: bloomington, Bloomington Hills, enterprise, Hurricane, Ivins, laverkin, leeds, near me, new harmony, santa clara, southern utah, St. George, toquerville, utah, Washington City, washington county
Categories: Articles, breaking news, Exclusive, Feature, featured, kdxu news, local news, Local Slide Banner, Southern Utah News, St. George City

More From 106.1 KDXU