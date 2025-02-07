New Device Has Police, School Officials In Utah Worried

What the heck is a Flipper Zero? And is it legal to own?

The makers of Flipper Zero, Flipper Devices, Inc., describe the handheld hacker toy as "a portable multi-tool for pentesters and geeks in a toy-like body. It loves hacking digital stuff, such as radio protocols, access control systems, hardware, and more. It's fully open-source and customizable, so you can extend it in whatever way you like."

In other words, it's a hacking device and for now it is perfectly legal to own.

In a story published on KSL.com, a Moab high school student used a Flipper Zero to disrupt electronics in a classroom for more than a week.

Beyond that, concerns center around the device's ability to hack garage door codes, stoplights and even car doors. So what is true and what is myth with a Flipper Zero?

First, the things a Flipper Zero CAN do:

Record and replicate garage door codes

Record and replicate keycards, like the ones they use at hospitals and big businesses

Read and record your credit card, although getting the CVC number on the other side of the card is still usually required for purchases. The FZ can't do that.

Hack/crash someone's phone, although Apple recently put out an update to try and prevent this.

Be programmed to play video games and change the channel on a TV.

Now the things a Flipper Zero CANNOT do (yet):

Steal a car's keycode to open doors, start the ignition

Steal from an ATM

Get into a hotel room

Change gas prices

Change the scoreboard at a sporting event

Thanks to Lifehacker for some of this information.

Given that most of its nefarious uses are just myth, even criminals would be hard-pressed to justify buying one of these. They cost $170.

