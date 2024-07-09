Smith’s Food & Drug Stores is hosting a job fair on July 16, 17 & 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dixie Convention Center (1835 S. Convention Center Dr.) in St. George.

Smith’s is hiring all levels of associates to work at the new Smith’s Marketplace store in St. George which will open November 2024.

The grocer’s goal is to hire 250 associates by finding talented persons to fill positions for grocery, bakery, deli, meat, non-foods, produce, cashiers, courtesy and fuel clerks, Starbucks Baristas and Murray’s Cheese clerks and home and apparel clerks.

Interested candidates should apply at www.krogerfamilycareers.com prior to attending the job fair.

“It’s an exciting time to work in grocery retail, and as one of the leading retailers and employers in the Intermountain West, Smith’s is committed to offering associates a culture of opportunity and career with purpose, competitive pay and benefits, and flexible schedules,” said Tina Murray, Smith’s Food & Drug Corporate Affairs Manager. “We truly want our associates to have a rewarding and uplifting experience while meeting our customers’ needs and delivering on our promise to be in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”

Smith’s provides associates competitive pay, flexible schedules, industry-leading health care benefits, retirement benefits, store discounts, and up to $21,000 in tuition reimbursement towards continued education. For more information visit: thekrogerco.com/careers.

“We know that a career looks different for everyone, so we strive to provide the tools and support associates need to create their path to success. No matter where your journey begins, we have great opportunities for everyone,” continued Murray.

The new 123,000 square foot Smith’s Marketplace, located at 4582 South Pioneer Road in St. George will offer one-stop shopping with more than 250,000 products under one roof including food, apparel, housewares, electronics, hardware, gardening and general merchandise.

