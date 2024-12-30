The officials behind the City of St. George continue to support the Suntran bus system with a new app tracking bus times and allowing residents to buy tickets at the tap of the screen.

David Cordero, the Director of Communications for the City of St. George, spoke with Katie Workman of KSL about the new app.

Workman wrote, “David Cordero, communications and marketing director for St. George, told KSL.com the Suntran bus system app is ‘nearing completion,’ with a planned launch by the end of the year. The growing southern Utah city is also engaging in what Cordero calls a ‘semi-aggressive advertising campaign to help spread the word’ about the region's newest bus route, which runs from St. George to Zion National Park with periodic stops in the cities and towns in between.

Workman said the ridership of the new bus route has been rather modest with an average of 20 riders per day since its opening in November.

Cordero believes this is due to the launch timing of the new bus route as it’s currently the off-season for Zion.

Workman wrote, “However, he added that due to the expected revenue for the route during peak time, including a 2019 Utah Department of Transportation grant and county sales tax, the bus route costs the city nothing to operate. The Utah Department of Transportation provided funding for the Zion route buses and a storage area for them in 2019, and the county imposed an additional sales tax to subsidize the program, Cordero said.”

Please check out KSL’s full article for more information. We’ll provide an update as soon as the app is released to the public.