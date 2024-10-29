New Survey Says Utahns Know How to Celebrate Halloween

A new survey from Consumer Affairs lists the best states for celebrating Halloween, and Utah is among the Top 3 with the beehive state taking top marks for certain categories.

The article from Kathryn Parkman lists the many reasons why Utah landed the No. 3 spot, only being bested by New Hampshire and Maine respectively.

Some of the categories listed include the number of haunted attractions, number of pumpkin patches, number of Spirit Halloween stores, most popular Halloween decorations, and most haunted town.

Parkman said Utahns love to search for scary movies with a surprisingly deep love for the spooky holiday.

Parkman said, “Utah, known for its religious and conservative values, has a surprisingly deep love for Halloween. This might be because Halloween lets people safely explore a “rebellious” side within society's boundaries, the former owner of the Rocky Point Haunted House in Salt Lake City told the Standard-Examiner. Google search data shows that Utahns search “Halloween movies” more than any other state’s residents. This might have something to do with the fact that some of the “Halloween” movies were filmed there, as well as “Halloweentown High” and “Return to Halloweentown.” The state also has the second-highest number of Spirit Halloween stores per capita.”

Number of haunted attractions: 28

Number of pumpkin patches: 24

Number of Spirit Halloween Stores: 27

Most Popular Halloween decoration: Bats

Most haunted town: Midvale

In case you’re curious, the worst place for celebrating Halloween in the U.S. is the nation's capital, Washington D.C.

Perhaps the election is scary enough to satiate those in D.C., but at least we got plenty to celebrate here in Utah.