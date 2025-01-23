Utah lawmakers are pushing for changes to the state’s mail-in ballot system used during election season.

This new bill comes from the 2025 Utah legislative session in progress until March 7 with over 500 items being discussed.

HB300 is one of the many items targeting election policies as many Utahns continue to criticize the mail-in ballot system.

The bill would essentially take out the “mail in” part of the ballot by requiring voters to drop their ballot off in person with ID in hand.

After the ballot is mailed to the respective resident, the voter would then need to return the ballot in person to poll workers and must present their voter ID.

There are some exceptions to this proposed change, and it would require a certain number of drop boxes in every municipality depending on the population of active voters.

Rep. Jefferson Burton, the bill’s sponsor, told Deseret News that the changes are meant to “keep Utah’s voting system convenient, accessible and secure.”

Burton said, “We know Utah voters want to receive their ballot in the mail and that will continue. However, the majority of Utahns, and of Americans, support a requirement to show photo ID to vote.”

This possible change to election policy comes after various forms of controversy surrounding the mail-by-voting system since the COVID-19 pandemic.

While a lot of the worries are based more on conspiracy, some strange situations have occurred because of mail-in ballots. This includes troubles with the United States Postal Service as they lose ballots, discard ballots, or accidentally postmark the ballot for the wrong locations.

During the 2024 election season, some ballot boxes in the Western United States were vandalized with hundreds of ballots destroyed in the process.

We’ll continue to provide updates on this possible voting change as the Utah legislative session continues.