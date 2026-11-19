>>Wash. Co. Election Certified

(St. George, UT) -- Washington County has certified its November 3rd election results, with nearly 3,400 mail-in ballots rejected and voter turnout reaching 57.7 percent. County Clerk/Auditor Ryan Sullivan says more than 65,000 residents voted, including about 4,000 who cast ballots in person, roughly double the percentage from the last midterm election. Republicans retained control of the county's major elected offices, and the County Commission unanimously approved the official election canvass Tuesday.

>>Supportive Housing Opens In St. George

(St. George, UT) -- New supportive housing is opening for older adults in St. George. The project adds 110 homes as local providers report growing homelessness among seniors. Residents will have access to on-site services intended to support long-term stability. Housing officials say the development addresses a shortage of deeply affordable units in Washington County.

>>Flood Mitigation

(Hurricane, UT) -- A $70 million flood prevention project in Hurricane is moving forward following two major floods along Gould Wash. City officials say the project would build a large detention basin east of Hurricane to collect stormwater and release it at a controlled rate, reducing flooding risks for nearby neighborhoods. Hurricane hopes to select an engineering firm early next year, with design and construction expected to take about two and a half years, although funding challenges could push completion to four years away.

>>More Snow Is Falling Across Utah

(Brian Head, UT) -- More snow and rain is expected to fall today in many parts of Utah. The National Weather Service says over 18 inches of snow have already fallen in many mountain communities. A Winter Weather Advisory is still in place for mountain towns in many parts of Utah. It'll clear up on Sunday, then the long-term forecast shows another chance of snow next week.

>>Massive Meth Bust In Millard County

(Fillmore, UT) -- The Utah Highway Patrol says a massive meth bust in Millard County is one of the biggest in recent years. They seized 312 pounds of meth and about four pounds of cocaine and fentanyl. Prosecutors say a 63-year-old man from Chicago was pulled over on Interstate-15 because his windows were too dark. He claimed he was returning from a quick trip to Las Vegas, but troopers found the story suspicious because he had multiple large suitcases in his Jeep.

>>Draft Legislation For Use Of License Plate Readers

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- State lawmakers are drafting legislation to regulate how license plate readers can be used in Utah. The proposed bill would require police agencies to publicly post their policies regarding license plate readers. They would also have to conduct audits four times a year and investigate employees who might be using the technology illegally. The legislation does not call for independent audits.