Gov. Cox Appoints Washington County's Zach Renstrom as Utah's Water Agent

Washington County's top water official is taking on a new statewide responsibility following an appointment by Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

On Friday, November 20, Cox announced the appointment of Zach Renstrom, general manager of the Washington County Water Conservancy District (WCWCD), as Utah's water agent. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate. If confirmed, Renstrom will continue overseeing the Washington County Water Conservancy District while taking on the additional statewide role.

A New Water Agent for Utah: What This Means

The Utah Legislature established the water agent position in 2024 through Senate Bill 211. The position is designed to work with state officials, neighboring states, tribal governments and other entities to explore and negotiate projects that could increase Utah's water supply.

“Utah's families and businesses depend on a reliable water supply, and securing that supply takes planning and work long before we turn on the tap. Zach has spent years doing that work in Washington County, and he knows the water challenges we share with our neighbors across the West.”

-Utah Governor Spencer Cox

A Familiar Voice on KDXU

Renstrom is well known throughout Southern Utah for his work addressing the region's growing water needs. He is also a longtime contributor to NewsRadio 890 KDXU, where he hosts his own monthly, hour-long segment discussing water issues affecting Washington County and the surrounding region.

During those broadcasts, Renstrom regularly discusses water conservation, infrastructure improvements, long-term supply planning and the challenges associated with providing water to one of Utah's fastest-growing areas.

His new appointment will give a Southern Utah water official a prominent role in discussions about Utah's water future, including potential projects involving neighboring Western states.

Decades of Experience

Renstrom has served as general manager of the Washington County Water Conservancy District since 2019, overseeing the agency's financial and operational activities. Before joining the district, he served as a Washington County commissioner, worked as an attorney and was the principal owner of a local engineering firm.

He has more than 20 years of experience as an attorney and licensed professional and structural engineer. His background also includes serving on the boards of the Colorado River Authority of Utah and the Colorado River Water Users Association. Renstrom tells KDXU that he anticipates the new appointment.

“Working in southern Utah has shown me how much careful planning and cooperation matter to our water supply. I look forward to working with the governor, Legislature, and water leaders across the West to identify practical projects that can deliver lasting benefits for Utahns.”

-Zach Renstrom

State Leaders Support Appointment

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz both praised the appointment, pointing to Renstrom's experience with infrastructure projects and long-term water planning. Adams said the position was created to strengthen cooperation across the West and help Utah meet the water demands of growing communities, agriculture and future development.

The Path Ahead: Confirmation and Continued Leadership

Renstrom earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering with an emphasis in water resources from the University of Utah and a law degree from Washburn University. His appointment now heads to the Utah Senate for confirmation. Until that process is completed, Renstrom will continue serving in his current role with the Washington County Water Conservancy District.