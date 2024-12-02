Thanksgiving is over. You hear me? THANKSGIVING IS OVER!

Sorry, but I’ve been holding onto some repressed Christmas cheer that needs to be unleashed onto the world, and there is so much to do this season in St. George and beyond the red dirt hills of Southern Utah.

Kickoff to Christmas

The Kickoff to Christmas is an annual tradition for the City of St. George involving hot chocolate, cookies, a visit from Santa, and even an ugly sweater contest.

The event starts at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Historic Town Square with live entertainment expected and our friends over at Cat Country will be assisting with the festivities.

The Dickens Festival

Probably my favorite Christmas tradition in St. George is the Dickens Festival at the Dixie Convention Center. Dozens of booths selling all kinds of food, decorations, novelty toys, and so much more.

This year the Dickens Festival will run from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7 with online tickets costing Adults $10 a pop with Children ages 5 to 12 and seniors 65 and up $9 per ticket. Children ages 4 and under get in for free.

As a kid, I used to perform in the annual production of “Oliver” and I would beg my parents to let me wander the convention center unsupervised so I could go on an adventure, in other words, I wanted to sprint down the aisles like a gremlin.

The Olsen Family Christmas Lights

If you’re looking for one of the best Christmas light displays in the entire United States, then you can’t go wrong with the Olsen family Christmas display.

Every year, Dan Olsen and his family light up their home after Thanksgiving and shoot their power bill through the roof all in the name of Christmas fun.

Over 10,000 lights are used for the display, and they tend to get bigger and better every year. The display will be up for viewing until New Years Day. Drive by their place at 2183 Harmony Place for a display that will get you in the mood for some Christmas cheer.