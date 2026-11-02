Here Are Your Morning News Headlines for Monday, Nov. 2nd

>>Gunlock Road Closure

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Flooding has forced the closure of Gunlock Road at mile marker 3, and drivers heading to Gunlock must detour through Veyo. The Washington County Sheriff's Office also reports the Motoqua crossing is flooded and closed, with traffic being redirected through Old Highway 91. Motorists are advised to avoid both flooded crossings until the roads reopen.

>>SR9 Closure

ROCKVILLE, Utah — A rockfall temporarily blocked one lane of state Route 9 west of Rockville yesterday morning, causing traffic delays near milepost 26. Springdale police responded around noon, restricting traffic to alternating one-way travel while crews cleared rocks and debris. Both lanes reopened about an hour later, and initial reports said no one was injured.

>>More Flooding in San Juan County

BLUFF, Utah — Historic flooding across southeastern Utah and southwestern Colorado has washed out roads and left several highways impassable following heavy rainfall Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for southern San Juan County through 4:15 Monday afternoon, calling conditions particularly dangerous as some areas received up to three inches of rain. Officials are urging drivers to avoid flooded roads, while Monticello has closed the Mill Site and Loyd's Lake until further notice.

>>Delta Man Accused of Killing Parents

DELTA, Utah — A 26-year-old Millard County man is in custody after allegedly stabbing both of his parents to death during a hostage situation Saturday night. Investigators say Rett Mikel Riding's mother called 911 to report her son was acting erratically and holding her and her husband hostage before the call went silent. Deputies arrived to find both parents dead from stab wounds, and Riding was arrested for investigation of two counts each of aggravated murder and aggravated kidnapping.

>>Utah College Graduates Show Earnings Advantage

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- New data shows Utah college graduates earn about twice as much as residents with only a high school diploma. The HEA Group reports median earnings of 74,202 dollars for Utah credential holders four years after finishing, compared with 37,112 dollars for high school graduates. Utah ranks second nationally for the size of that earnings gap. The report also shows wide differences by program, with technology, business and health administration among the stronger performers.