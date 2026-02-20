National Parks Service Doing Away With Timed Entry in One Utah National Park

A major change is coming for visitors planning trips to one of Utah’s most iconic destinations. Arches National Park is ending its timed entry permit requirement after concerns were raised by local leaders about the impact on tourism and surrounding communities. The move marks a shift in how the park will manage crowds during its busiest seasons and is welcome news for travelers who prefer more flexibility in their plans.

DISCOURAGED SPONTANEOUS VISITS

Timed entry reservations were originally put in place to help manage heavy visitation and reduce congestion. While the system helped ease traffic at times, critics argued it also created confusion and discouraged spontaneous visits — something Southern Utah thrives on. For communities that depend on tourism, access matters. Removing the permit requirement restores a simpler approach: show up, explore, and experience one of Utah’s most remarkable landscapes.

PERFECT DAY TRIP FROM ST. GEORGE

Here in St. George and across Southern Utah, this change resonates. We serve as a gateway to Utah’s famed “Mighty 5” national parks. Zion National Park is just about an hour from St. George, making it a quick day trip. Bryce Canyon National Park sits roughly two and a half hours away, while Capitol Reef National Park offers a more remote adventure about four hours northeast. Farther east near Moab are Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park, both drawing visitors from around the world.

BETTER FOR LOCALS

For travelers flying into St. George or driving through Southern Utah, the end of timed entry at Arches could mean easier itinerary planning and more spontaneous road trips. It’s another reminder of how connected our region is to some of the most spectacular public lands in America — and how important balanced access is for both preservation and prosperity.