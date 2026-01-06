Congress Defies Trump in National Park Spending

In a major victory for us that are Southern Utah outdoor enthusiasts, Congressional appropriators have officially rejected a proposal by President Donald Trump to slash the National Park Service (NPS) budget by a staggering $1 billion for the 2026 fiscal year.

According to a recently finalized spending package, the NPS is set to receive $3.27 billion—roughly $1.15 billion more than the President's initial request. This funding is critical for Utah, as we call it the "Mighty 5" national parks, as it ensures that staffing levels and financial resources remain stable through the end of September. Without this rejection, parks like Zion, Bryce Canyon, and Capitol Reef could have faced severe seasonal staffing shortages and reduced services during peak tourism months.

The $3.27 billion allocation includes:

$2.997 billion specifically for the management of parks and public lands.

$205 million for the Historic Preservation Fund, which supports cultural and tribal heritage sites across the nation.

This decision was part of a broader $180 billion "minibus" spending package that also saved other environmental agencies from deep cuts. For instance, the U.S. Forest Service will receive $6.13 billion, dodging a proposed $1.4 billion reduction, and the EPA was granted $8.82 billion—nearly double what the administration requested.

The bipartisan agreement marks a significant step forward in federal budgeting following the historic government shutdown that ended in late 2025. For Southern Utahns, this means our trails, visitor centers, and preservation efforts have the green light to continue operating at full capacity as we head into the 2026 season.