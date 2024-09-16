OK Hear Me Out…Soda VS Alcohol: Which is More Dangerous?

It’s probably alcohol. Sorry, I know that’s a bit of a spoiler, but it’s hard to not think of alcohol without thinking of the countless reports of drunk driving and other alcoholic behavior.

That said, soda also has some rather detrimental side effects if consumed without moderation. UCLA Health listed some of the reasons by soda is bad for you, and not just for your waistline.

The article said, “Sugary beverages like soda are linked to a long list of adverse health effects, starting with obesity, poor blood sugar control and diabetes. Recent studies have found an association with high blood pressure, high cholesterol and heart disease. Research shows that having as little as one soda per day measurably increases the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. And diet sodas, which have been found to increase hunger and disrupt metabolism, are not any better. If you crave bubbles, you could give one of the flavored and unsweetened sparkling waters that are widely available a try.”

As for alcohol, it’s still one of the most dangerous pastimes for Americans. The Center for Disease Control listed the many reasons why drinking is such an issue.

To summarize, the dangers of short-term alcohol use include injuries from car crashes, falls, drownings, and burns. Violence also increases depending on the situation. You can also overdose on alcohol with other drugs like opioids.

Long-term alcohol use can lead to several types of cancer. Yes, you read that right, drinking can cause cancer. More than 20,000 people die to alcohol related cancer cases every year in the United States.

So yeah, I know I said it was probably alcohol at the beginning, but it’s 100% alcohol.

Conclusion: Alcohol is More Dangerous