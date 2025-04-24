Old Drugs Can Kill! So. Utahns Can Return Them Here On Saturday
The Drug Enforcement Agency would like you to get rid of your leftover drugs.
This Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, where the DEA sponsors sites across the country for disposal of unused prescription drugs.
The goal is to keep them from being flushed and contaminating the water supply or ending up in the wrong hands.
Collection sites will be open between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
In Washington County, you can return old prescription drugs to the following locations:
- Smith's Marketplace (20 N. Bluff) -- St. George Police Department
- Bloomington Walmart (2610 Pioneer Road) -- SGPD
- St. George Police Department (265 N. 200 E.) -- SGPD
- Utah Tech Police Department (225 S. University Ave.) -- UTPD
- Lin's Market (1120 State) -- Hurricane Police Department
- Hurricane PD (90 S., 700 W.) -- HPD
- Washington County Sheriff's Office (750 S. 3500 W) -- WCSD
According to the DEA website, the best way to dispose of most types* of unused or expired medicines (both prescription and over-the-counter) is to immediately use a take-back option.
- drop off the medicine at a drug take-back location, or
- mail your expired or unused medicines using a pre-paid drug mail-back envelope.
If these options are not readily available, follow these guidelines:
- If your medicine is on the FDA flush list, your next best option is to immediately flush these potentially dangerous medicines down the toilet.
- If your medicine is not on the flush list, you should follow these instructions to discard the medicine in your trash at home.
- Remove the drugs from their original containers.
- Mix medicines (liquid or pills; do not crush tablets or capsules) with an unappealing substance such as dirt, cat litter, or used coffee grounds;
- Place the mixture in a container such as a sealed plastic bag;
- Throw away the container in your trash at home; and
- Scratch out all personal information on the prescription label of empty medicine bottles or medicine packaging, then trash or recycle the empty bottle or packaging.
The DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is taking place nationwide.
