Officials with the City of St. George are preparing for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration which will see the Thunder Junction All-Abilities Park transform into the Shamrock Junction.

A press release from the City of St. George said, “Shamrock Junction, a festive St. Patrick’s Day celebration, is set to light up Thunder Junction All-Abilities Park on March 14, 15 and 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This family-friendly event offers a vibrant and inclusive celebration of the holiday, designed to provide fun for all who attend.”

Shamrock Junction will feature various St. Patrick’s Day themed attractions.

This includes:

Magic Shamrock Show : Be amazed by live performances full of tricks and magical surprises that will leave you in awe.

Lucky Sprouts Station : Get hands-on as you decorate a pot and plant a seed to take home — grow your own bit of Irish luck!

Rainbow Railway : Hop aboard the colorful train for a whimsical ride through the park, complete with St. Patrick’s Day cheer.

Pot of Gold Scavenger Hunt : Follow clues around the park to uncover hidden treasures and a little at the end of the rainbow.

St. Paddy's Snack Shack : Satisfy your snack cravings with festive, buttery goodness and enjoy a poppin’ taste of St. Patrick’s Day!

Hannah Keller, the Recreation Supervisor for the City of St. George, said, “Shamrock Junction is more than just a celebration; it’s a chance to create magical memories with your family. We’re proud to offer a St. Patrick’s Day event that’s open and welcoming to everyone, with something special for all ages and abilities.”

Those wishing to visit Shamrock Junction must purchase tickets for $8 a piece to attend.