Annamae Cabalsa Martinez must have been having a really bad day.

Martinez is not a young impulsive person. She's 45-years old and has presumably been driving for at least a couple of decades.

But apparently she was in a hurry to get somewhere yesterday when police clocked her at about 120-miles per hour on I-70 near Richfield.

The Utah Highway Patrol trooper who clocked her at that speed, immediately gunned his cruiser to 130 MPH to try and catch Martinez.

Most of us, I dare say, would have that deflated feeling and pull over, ready to face the law, if we saw police lights and heard sirens behind us.

For whatever reason, Martinez decided to take a different path.

When she noticed the officer on her tail, she accelerated even faster, nearing 130 miles an hour in an attempt to get away.

At this point, the UHP trooper called for help and spike strips were set up along the freeway to try and get Martinez to stop.

The first attempt failed, but the second attempt to spike the tires was successful, bringing Martinez's jaunt to an expeditious stop.

OK, so now she would surrender to police, right?

Actually, Martinez rolled up her windows and locked her doors, refusing to let the police officers take her into custody, despite guns being pointed at her.

The officers, hoping for a peaceful ending, were patient, but that's when things got really weird.

Martinez, knowing her tires were flattened by the spike strips, called AAA to try and get them to come and fix her tires while the police waited with guns drawn.

Wait, what?

Yes, she actually called an auto service to try and get them to come and fix her tires so she could be on her way.

Fortunately for all involved, the AAA representative recognized what was happening and rerouted the phone call back to police and one of the officers was able to talk Martinez into exiting the vehicle peacefully.

After a 100-mile chase, several spiked tires and a 40-plus-minute standoff, Martinez was then taken into police custody and booked into Emery County Jail.

So many lessons here: 1. Don't go 120; 2. Stop when police are on your tail; 3. Exit the vehicle or face enhanced criminal charges; 4. Calling AAA is really good in MOST situations, but not all.

