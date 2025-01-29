A pedestrian is in the hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle on Tuesday while riding an electric scooter in Ivins.

The Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department released a statement regarding the accident with Chief Jaron L. Studley penning the statement.

Studley said, “On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 1:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to a personal injury accident at 585 E Center Street, near Vista Charter School in Ivins. Upon arrival, officers learned that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian who was riding an electric scooter in a designated school crosswalk.”

The pedestrian, who hasn’t been identified, was reportedly not a student at the nearby charter school.

Studley said, “The pedestrian, who is not a student at Vista Charter School, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.”

Many drivers tend to disregard school zones when students aren’t out on the road, but Studley said all drivers need to remain vigilant no matter the time of day.

Studley said, “Although the school zone lights at this location do not activate until 2:45 p.m., we remind all drivers to remain vigilant and always yield to pedestrians in crosswalks. Utah law requires vehicles to stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk, regardless of whether school zone lights are flashing.”

Studley closed out the statement by asking the community to prioritize safety on the road. Stay alert, obey traffic laws, and help protect drivers and pedestrians alike.