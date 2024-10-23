Despite Phil Lyman losing the primary election back in June, the write-in Utah governor candidate is still pushing for the disqualification of Governor Spencer Cox from the election on November 5.

After being denied by the State Supreme Court, Lyman has moved up to the U.S. Supreme Court asking to be made the official Republican nominee for the gubernatorial race.

Our news partners from ABC4 Utah reported the political drama in an article written by Derick Fox.

Fox wrote, “Lyman filed his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 22, continuing his argument that incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox and Lieutenant Gov. Deidre Henderson were not qualified to run against him in a primary following the results of the Republican convention in April.”

Lyman won the delegate vote during the April Utah Republican Convention, but then went on to lose to Governor Cox by more than 37,000 votes.

Lyman argues that since he won the delegate vote, he should be made the official Republican nominee. Governor Cox was able to join the primary election thanks to the gathering of signatures, which is another way one could get on the ballot.

You can read more about the drama in the full article on ABC4 Utah, and here’s what we published earlier this year about the tumultuous primary election.

Statewide News – 08/14/24

Lyman Asks for Ballots to Stop Printing Before End of Case

Utah Lawmaker Phil Lyman is asking Utah officials to stop the printing of ballots for the November election before his case is concluded.

Lyman asked the courts to throw out the primary election results for Utah’s governor, with Lyman claiming that he is the official Republican nominee since he won Utah’s GOP Convention in April.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox won in the primary election by almost 40,000 votes, and Lyman has stated that Cox and Lieutenant Governor Diedre Henderson should be removed from office as a part of the lawsuit.