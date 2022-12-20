Plans Finalized To Widen Part Of I-15 in Washington City

(Washington City, UT) -- Plans are being finalized to widen I-15 in Washington City. Lee Cabell, with Horrocks Engineers, said the widening project is set to begin in March. The plan includes making both the southbound and northbound directions three lanes between exits ten and 13. There are also plans to add an exit ramp at milepost eleven on Washington's Main Street. Access to Main Street in the area of the roadwork will be affected during the construction.

