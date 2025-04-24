Police Respond To Apparent Murder In Tiny Colorado City

Local police responded to an apparent murder scene Thursday morning in the small town of Colorado City, AZ.

Colorado City/Hildale City Police Officers were dispatched at 1:24 a.m. to the area of Lauritzen Street in Colorado City for a reported possible gunshot victim.

Officers arrived on scene and observed a male who had been shot multiple times.

At that time, lifesaving efforts were started, but the individual ultimately was pronounced dead at the scene.

Colorado City/Hildale City PD officers located the suspect vehicle at a residence in the neighboring town of Hildale (UT).

A search warrant was obtained, and Washington County Metro SWAT was called to execute the search warrant.

The suspect was taken into custody during the execution of the search warrant about five hours after the original call..

The names of those involved are being withheld at this time due to the active nature of the investigation. At this time there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Colorado City/Hildale City PD dispatch at (AZ) 928-875-9170 or (UT) 435-874-2240 and reference case number 25CM0962.

CC/Hildale PD said, "We would like to extend our gratitude to Washington County Metro SWAT for their assistance in this incident."

Colorado City and Hildale are sister-towns separated only by the Utah-Arizona border.

The area, formerly known as "Short Creek," was a hotbed of polygamous activity when the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ruled the area.

But a more secular and non-religious tone has taken over in recent times with many of the FLDS members relocating to other states and with FLDS leader Warren Jeffs's incarceration.

"The community is deeply saddened," said Hildale mayor Donia Jessop. "Specific details cannot be confirmed as law enforcement is still conducting their investigation. The situation has been handled with utmost professionalism and dedication.

"The safety and well-being of our residence remains our highest priority. Our hearts go out to the families that were involved," she added.

