Last year, I wrote a story on the 890KDXU website about the deadliest creature in the world (spoiler alert: it's the mosquito).

One of the many ways mosquitos are so deadly is the spread of a disease called West Nile virus.

According to the Centers For Disease Control, West Nile virus is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Cases of West Nile occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall.

There are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat West Nile in people. Fortunately, most people infected with West Nile virus do not feel sick. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

The Utah County Health Department has confirmed the county's first human case of the West Nile Virus so far this year in the Beehive State.

No details of the case have been released, but health officials say it's a good idea to take precautions against mosquitos, which spread the virus to humans.

The West Nile Virus causes aches, pains, vomiting, diarrhea, and in rare cases can be deadly.

The CDC recommends these strategies to avoid mosquito bites (and potential exposure to West Nile virus:

Get rid of standing water -- Still water is a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. If you eliminate the breeding around your house, you’re going to reduce the chances of you getting bitten. Uncovered rain barrels, vases, puddles, water tanks, bird baths, and air conditioning drop pans are all inviting homes for mosquitoes. Apply sunscreen before insect repellent -- If you're going to be slathering on sunblock and bug spray, apply them in that order. health officials recommend allowing the sunscreen to penetrate the skin for 20 minutes before using repellent, which can reduce the efficacy of sunscreen. Use a mosquito net when camping/sleeping outdoors -- Whether you're setting out for a camping trip or staying somewhere with screens or unsealed cracks, sleeping under one of these is a good call. The right mosquito repellant is a must -- Use repellants that are at least 25 percent DEET. Stay indoors at dawn and dusk -- The vast majority of the mosquitoes that cause problems here in the United States tend to be most prevalent at dawn and dusk, primarily dusk. Keep this in mind as you map out your summer activities. Wear loose-fitting and thick clothing -- Thin, tight clothes can be bitten right through.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world