Quick -- no Google or Alexa -- what is the deadliest creature on Planet Earth?

Lion? No. Shark? Not even close. Wolf? Nope. Piranha? Rattlesnake? Tiger? Killer whale? Nope, nope, nope and nope.

Those are the most common guesses and they are creatures we're supposed to be afraid of, according to Hollywood.

But the worst killer of humans in the animal kingdom cannot be stopped, and quite often cannot be avoided. There are specific government agencies designed to slow them down, but man's attempts at stopping these creatures so far has been futile.

And we are this creature's favorite food.

Plus, this time of year, the creature is hungry.

I'm talking about the mosquito.

Every year 725,000 people die worldwide from the resulting diseases transmitted by mosquitoes.

According to Pfizer.com, mosquitoes carry malaria, West Nile virus, Dengue Fever, Zika virus, Yellow Fever and Chikungunya, all of which can be deadly to humans.

Mosquitoes are "silent" feeders; their siphon-like mouthparts can quickly pierce human skin and feed on blood without causing any notice The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls mosquitoes the “world’s deadliest animal.”1 It’s a weighty moniker for an insect that weighs just 2.5 milligrams.

Mosquitoes require temperatures between 50 to 80 degrees to thrive and a water source nearby for breeding. Even in hotter climates, like ours in Southern Utah, they love to feed early in the mornings and late at night.

More mosquito facts can be found here.

Experts recommend wearing long sleeves and using mosquito repellent if you are going to be exposed to the creatures, although avoiding them altogether is the best plan.

Oh. and in case you're wondering, the No. 2 most deadly animal on the planet for men -- is other men. Human beings kill other human beings (accidentally or otherwise) at a rate of about 400,000 per year.