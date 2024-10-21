Progress is Finally Being Made on 33,000 Acre Wildfire in Utah

Authorities were able to make some progress fighting the Yellow Lake Fire in Northern Utah thanks to a solid amount of precipitation hitting the state.

According to our news partners with ABC4 Utah, evacuation orders were lifted at 9 a.m. Saturday in Wasatch and Dechesne County, but forest closures remain in effect.

Utah Fire Info lists the Yellow Lake Fire at 31% containment after burning over 33,000 acres, making it the biggest wildfire in Utah so far for 2024.

The number of personnel fighting the flames have been reduced from 889 to 433, possibly lower as even more rain and snow have hit the area.

A press release from Forest Services states, “Rain and snow fell yesterday with up to 1.23 inches of precipitation recorded. However, fire managers say there is still some heat out there. Aircraft, equipped with infrared technology, flew the fire area last night and detected isolated heat sources on the north side. Hot spots were also picked up along the North Fork of Duchesne, as well as a few in the ‘donut hole’ in the middle of the fire perimeter.”

Another press release from Forest Services released on Sunday morning providing even more up to date information on the wildfire and the personnel involved.

The press release states, “Fire crews hope to enter the fire area today to continue to rehabilitation projects and assess hot spots. Heavy equipment has been held back to alleviate additional damage – the weight of the equipment would cause deep ruts within the fire and along muddy roads. The ground did not dry out significantly yesterday and a chance of precipitation exists again this afternoon. As ground conditions improve, the fire perimeter will be reassessed, and containment percentage will likely rise.”

For more updates on the Yellow Lake Fire, check out Utah Fire Info on Facebook.