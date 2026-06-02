Breaking: Wildfire Burning Along 1-15 Near Pintura

Emergency crews are on the scene of an active, fast-moving brush fire that has broken out along Interstate 15 southbound near the Black Ridge (Mile Marker 34). The blaze is generating a massive plume of thick smoke across the highway corridors, severely disrupting northbound travel and dropping visibility to dangerous levels for local commuters.

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Winds & Dry Fuel

First responders from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue are currently engaging the flames on the shoulder of the interstate. Strong, shifting desert winds are fueling the fire, threatening to push the active burn line further up the parched, rocky hillsides.

Traffic Gridlock and Road Closures

The Utah Highway Patrol and local sheriff's deputies have moved quickly to implement emergency management protocols:

Lane Closures: The far-right southbound lane of I-15 near Mile Marker 34 has been completely shut down for motorist & firefighter safety.

Moderate Delays: Traffic is rapidly backing up through the Black Ridge corridor. Motorists are strongly urged to avoid the northbound lanes or seek alternative routes, such as State Route 9 or regional back roads, to bypass the delay.

Avoid the Area

The exact cause of the ignition is still under investigation, though early indications suggest a vehicle-related spark or a mechanical failure may have initially ignited the dry grass. Additional mutual aid units from surrounding Washington County districts are en route to help establish a fast perimeter.

If you are currently driving from Cedar City, expect lower visibility near the area. Roll up your windows, reduce your speed immediately, and yield right-of-way to the arriving emergency convoys.