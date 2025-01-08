Rapid Growth In Washington County Spurs Opening Of Washington Fields Clinic

There are a few areas of explosive growth in Washington County and one of those areas is getting a much-needed medical clinic.

You could argue that Hurricane City, especially in the Dixie Springs/Sand Hollow area, is experiencing the most growth in the county.

I-15 Exit 2 and the Desert Color area is another region that is going bonkers.

And yet another area may surpass them all. Located on the east side of Washington City and St. George is an area called Washington Fields.

With hundreds of houses popping up seemingly overnight, the area was badly in need of some basics -- grocery stores, schools, traffic controls, etc.

And while some of those needs are now being met, medical care, especially for families and children, was sorely underserved.

Intermountain Health’s newest outpatient ambulatory care clinic, Washington Fields Clinic, will cut the ribbon and hold an open house on Thursday, Jan. 9 with the aim to meet those needs.

The clinic will begin care for patients on Jan. 27, and brings primary care and pediatrics closer to home for the Washington Fields community.

This 15,232 square-foot facility will be home to two critical service lines: Family Medicine, and Pediatrics.

Providers transitioning from nearby clinics include family medicine providers Dr. Matt McIff and Dr. Sheldon Moon and pediatric providers Dr. Gary Bosshardt and Dr. Erik Wilson.

Intermountain Health will celebrate the opening of the clinic, located at 2947 E. 1450 South, St. George, in the heart of Washington County, at 3 p.m., followed by “Walk Washington Fields” – 3,000 steps along 3000 East.

The open house will be from 3 to 5 p.m. with tours and light refreshments.

Guests will experience the beautiful new clinic with guided tours, learn more about the family medicine and pediatric services offer, and connect with community members while enjoying refreshments.

Comfortable walking shoes are recommended for the community walk.

