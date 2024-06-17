Reminder: 2nd St. George City Budget Hearing on June 20

The following article was published to inform residents of the city budget public hearings in St. George. The last hearing is scheduled for June 20. Read on to learn more about the upcoming city budget.

The City of St. George will host two public hearings in June for the new city budget in the coming year.

The two meetings will take place on June 13 and June 20 and residents of St. George are encouraged to attend and participate.

David Cordero, Communications and Marketing Director for the City of St. George, emphasized the importance of these hearings as they want to keep the residents as informed as possible.

Cordero said, “The city budget is one of the most important things we do as a city because it sets the parameters for our priorities as decided by our city council and gives us a framework to perform services for our residents.”

Residents who attend the public hearings can participate by asking questions about the upcoming city budget, and the city council will answer to the best of their ability.

Cordero said, “The budget is important, this is important taxpayer money, which we all view as very sacred funds, and we always do our best to be fiscally responsible and manage those funds in the very best way possible, and we think we do an impeccable job of doing that.”

Cordero referenced the high credit ratings the city recently received for the G.O. bond for outdoor recreation and new city hall budget as proof of excellence when it comes to budgeting. The G.O. bond was given a AA rating while the new city hall budget was given a AAA credit rating, which is the highest one can receive.

Cordero said, “It’s really a testament to how responsible our city’s budget team has been, as well as our city council in setting priorities and deciding which endeavors to pursue based on our budgeting and our abilities to pay for it.”

The city will also host a budget open house in the St. George City Council chambers at city hall on June 4 for those who wish to know more about the budget before the two public hearings.

Those two hearings on June 13 and June 20 will also take place in the city council chambers during the usual city council proceedings which start at 5 p.m.

